Four News Bulletins You Should Hear & a Bear

I thought we were done with USAID several times. I keep reporting that USAID can be closed and another case pops us. It think it might be the end of the corrupt slush fund this time. In another big victory, a judge ruled the President can dismantle USAID. He dismissed multiple lawsuits challenging the dismantling of the agency.

We can thank Elon Musk for this success against the DC waste. USAID laundered US tax dollars mostly for the Democrat Party.

BREAKING – MASSIVE VICTORY: A judge sided with President Trump and DISMISSED multiple lawsuits challenging the dismantling of USAID Trump just got the green light to finish GUTTING the corrupt organization. LFG! pic.twitter.com/gp1MFQwZ4X — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 25, 2025

In other amazing news, Media Matters, an anti-Republican/Conservative hate machine, might fold. They are overwhelmed with bills, largely from lawsuits. It’s hard to believe the Soros fund won’t fly in to save them. They were in the business of putting conservatives out of business.

As David Limbaugh says, they are “shameless cretins.”

BREAKING: Leftist propaganda outlet Media Matters is considering “closing up ENTIRELY” due to being DROWNED in legal bills, thanks to Elon Musk and President Trump They’ve racked up $15 MILLION in legal fees defending themself from @ElonMusk’s suits ALONE Trump’s FTC is… pic.twitter.com/jlqMCRyEa8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 25, 2025

In bad news, a radical judge ruled nationwide that illegal alien children are somehow citizens. They are misreading the 14th Amendment – deliberately.

The sacred tenet of the Democrat Party is that the children of criminal invaders must be granted the same rights of citizenship as American children. It is the mass theft of national inheritance. https://t.co/zOSYyUCcph — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 25, 2025

Lt. Col. Lohmeier who was fired by Joe Biden or whoever was on Autopen duty that day, is now the Undersecretary of the Air Force. Matt Lohmeier served as the Commander of the Space Force. The administration fired him for criticizing DEI training. Donald Trump promised to rehire him, and he did better than that.

Matt Lohmeier had questioned President Trump at a town hall some months ago about the woke generals, the monsters.

“Will you consider establishing a special task force office or position to ensure that these monsters never return to the Defense Department?” Lohmeier asked.

Trump responded, “I’m going to put you on that task force. I think it’s good, not going to do better than you.”

DJT did one better. He made him the Undersecretary of the Air Force. What an honor and well-deserved.

The Lt. Col. was fired for more than criticizing DEI. He exposed Marxism in the military.

BREAKING: Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who Biden FIRED for exposing rampant DEI in the Pentagon, has just been confirmed by the Senate as Under Secretary of the Air Force WHAT A COMEBACK! Well deserved, @matthewlohmeier! pic.twitter.com/R1AnsPe3IM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2025

