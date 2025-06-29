Thom Tillis to Retire in 18 Months After Alienating DJT

After voting against President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, Thom Tillis was in President Trump’s crosshairs. He is often opposed to Trump’s agenda. At times, it looks like he is a Democrat plant poised to stop the agenda.

President Trump said he wanted someone to primary Tillis and the next day Tillis said he would not seek reelection. His stance on the bill would likely be the end of his career anyway.

His polling was poor before the vote. His freedom index lifetime score is 50% and his session score is 65%. Heritage gave the barely Republican senator a 59% score for his voting record. Conservative Review gives him a 49% (F) Liberty Score.

He’s no loss for North Carolina or the Republican Party.

Hopefully, this bill is wise financially, but it’s always good to trust Donald Trump. He comes through. Some of it is necessary, and Trump needs it to pass. Unfortunately, Congress took out some great provisions based on the advice of a Democrat Parliamentarian.

BREAKING: THOM TILLIS JUST ANNOUNCED HE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION This comes just hours after Trump EVISCERATED him. Good riddance, loser! pic.twitter.com/WzRpGcKqdF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 29, 2025

President Trump wrote on his TruthSocial platform that Tillis loves China-made windmills but not relief from taxes. He wrote another post saying he’d see someone primary him.

Tillis is more dangerous now for the next 18 months.

