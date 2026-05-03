No, Comey Wasn’t Simply Indicted Over an Instagram Post

During wide-ranging interviews on Sunday, Todd Blanche addressed the latest issues, including the charges against former FBI Director Jim Comey.

All we heard about the case against Comey is that he was indicted over his Instagram post. That isn’t correct. There is more that cannot be revealed at this time. We are seeing articles that threaten arrests of the senior Trump staff for a frivolous lawsuit. That is disinformation from the legacy media. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said that there is more than an Instagram post in the indictment. They don’t simply investigate a social media post.

One must keep in mind that a federal grand jury indicted James Comey for threatening the President’s life.

“Rest assured that it’s not just the Instagram post that leads somebody to get indicted.”

“The career FBI agents, the career Secret Service agents that investigated this case, didn’t just look at the Instagram post and WALK AWAY.”

“That’s why you saw an indictment last week. Not withstanding the fact that it was last May that the post was made.”

“So I am not permitted to get into the details of what the grand jury heard or found, as you know.”

🚨 JUST NOW: AG Todd Blanche confirms that the DOJ’s criminal case against James Comey is NOT solely about the “8647” Instagram post alone LOCK HIM UP! “Rest assured that it’s not just the Instagram post that leads somebody to get indicted.” “The career FBI agents, the career… pic.twitter.com/kgXbKdNymq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 3, 2026

President Trump is doing something that the past 5 presidents did not do. They promised to do it. They promised, ‘We’ll stop Iran. Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.’ President Trump is DOING what others have promised, but failed to do.”

Todd Blanche: President Trump is doing something that the past 5 presidents did not do. They promised to do it. They promised, ‘We’ll stop Iran. Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.’ President Trump is DOING what others have promised, but failed to do.” pic.twitter.com/RrCWIf7sJ1 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 3, 2026

President Trump has not and will not violate the law.

🚨 BOOM! AG Todd Blanche just MIC DROPPED Fake News NBC as Democrats keep claiming President Trump and Pete Hegseth are committing illegal acts “Suggesting that President Trump or this administration or the Department of War is violating the law is just completely WRONG. It’s… pic.twitter.com/s0QHSzc91l — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 3, 2026

The Supreme Court got the redistricting case right. It is consistant with our Constitution.