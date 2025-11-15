Jon Voight Calls for President Trump to Terminate Zohran’s Election

Jon Voight put out a video on X calling for the termination of Zohran Mamdani’s election. Voight warned that a Mamdani administration will turn New York City into a “forbidden place of darkness” and a “refugee shelter for the radical Muslim ideology.”

“The mayor that has taken over New York City is a Muslim that’s going to take down the city that never sleeps, the city of life’s dreams, this city that our ancestors brought forth in prosperity and greatness and liberty,” Voight said in his video. “This city will turn into a forbidden place of darkness — the blood, sweat and tears that the city of New York was built on. Will turn into a virtual refugee shelter for the radical Muslim ideology. This is now the most dangerous time for our citizens of New York. This mayor will destroy this city.”

Mamdani was overwhelmingly voted in by foreigners. That is what we know for a fact. Foreigners will likely determine the future of the USA. The invasion paved the way and mass deportations aren’t taking place.

I don’t see what Trump can do. Pam Bondi hasn’t acted on Mamdani’s citizenship so that avenue is likely closed to us.

Another possibility is Zohran will do a terrible job and get kicked out after four years.

New York City pic.twitter.com/0QyTOyZJdd — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 14, 2025

The Politicians Watched Them Fall

State after state is falling to foreign communists and Islamists who aren’t coming to share our values. California is gone, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Virginia is done, New York, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona is on its way, and the list goes on. We can look at Europe and say well, they’re worse off, but not really.

We’ve been doing this a lot longer, since 1965, and it wasn’t noticeable perhaps because it’s a big country and while their numbers were small, they remained hidden. They have come from the worst places in the world.

As Ann Coulter said, we will have a country run by Mamdani’s. I hope the politicians love what they have done.