The Conservative Podcasters & Radio Hosts War

Conservative podcasters and radio hosts are coming apart, and it has engendered anger against Susie Wiles, Trump’s Chief of Staff. The Internet has mobbed up and they’re blaming her for what they see as Trump abandoning key supporters after he removed his endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As far as MTG goes, I like her but why is she going on CNN of all networks to talk about those issues she has with President Trump? All she is doing is feeding the left. How did she expect Trump to react? He has been betrayed right and left and loyalty is number one for him. You can disagree but in the end, he wants loyalty because he makes the decisions.

We face an existential threat from radical leftists and a number of countries view us as enemies. We have millions of invaders here and we don’t know who they are or why they are here. Some of them riot with Antifa, which the media, including Fox News, calls “demonstrations.”

President Trump is trying to do everything he promised under tremendous pressure.

The people fighting are radio jocks and podcasters, not elected officials. Let them duke it out and ignore it. We have to form our own opinions and it wouldn’t help for people to join the mob.

When this is all over, and it will end, what matters is America first, foremost, and always.

A Brief Rundown of Who’s Attacking Who

Trump’s timing with Marjorie Taylor Greene could be better. She aggravates some people, but is important to a lot of conservatives.

We have a battle among Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and others.

This week, Megyn made a distinction between a pedophile as in Jeffrey Epstein who seduces 15-year-olds and one who assaults young children. That is different, she noted. It received lots of backlash.

Babylon Bee joked sardonically because of some comments she has made about Israel, and it concerned Megyn Kelly.

No, dummy: the joke—where Megyn Kelly is so paranoid she gets rid of her old beepers—is about her batshit crazy paranoia that Israel assassinates Americans for criticizing them. You people are all crazy and malevolent. pic.twitter.com/Q1DZ7u9Eki — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 14, 2025

Mark Levin and Megyn Kelly have been arguing, and Kelly thinks she and Tucker are in danger of Israelis.

BREAKING VIDEO: Megyn Kelly Reveals She & Tucker Carlson Are Under Serious Threat After Being Targeted By The Israel Firsters “Put A F**king Lid On It F**king Mark Levin Because The Wrong People Listen To That, And We Could Have Another Powder Keg On Our Hands!” Debate Tucker… pic.twitter.com/SePeePtzX6 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 14, 2025

Mark Levin told Kelly she’s “in a dark place” and needs “to change course.”

Levin’s also upset with Tucker, and thinks he’s an anti-semite. Tucker says Levin is a war monger.

Why don’t you take a break and get the help you so desperately need. Seriously.https://t.co/rP26JFwXsR — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 14, 2025

Tucker thinks Ben Shapiro only cares about Israel. People say Tucker isn’t a loyal supporter of Trump’s.

Ben Shapiro has always been honest about it. He didn’t support Trump in 2016, but he voted for him in 2020, and held a fundraiser for him in 2024. Tucker Carlson by contrast: https://t.co/HUcHFj8F6n pic.twitter.com/of45oRh37i — Han Shawnity (@HanShawnity) November 14, 2025

Candace Owens has gone off the deep end. Levin doesn’t like her.

The conga line of antisemitic psychopaths wouldn’t be complete without this crackpothttps://t.co/rBEgSg45yi — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 14, 2025

Laura Loomer can’t stand Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently so she is enjoying this. I’m not and I don’t love the nickname.

President Trump just nicknamed MTG Marjorie Taylor Brown. He says Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT. Trump says she betrayed the entire Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/phLBKrJxkS — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2025

President Trump has adopted my 4 year old nickname for MTG. Marjorie Traitor Greene. I’d be lying if I said I’m not loving this. pic.twitter.com/iXLJ0GdlZZ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2025

Alex Jones feels Trump turning from Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Rand Paul and endorsing Lindsey Graham is a massive error. I sure agree with him on Lindsey. Why would anyone endorse that man, but I have nothing to say about it, so I can’t care about it.