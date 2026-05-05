Jonathan Karl’s Claim About a 7 AM Phone Call from Trump

President Donald Trump has officially called out Jonathan Karl for what he calls a fake story. Karl said Trump called him at 7 in the morning after the attempt on his life. Trump, who doesn’t like Karl, allegedly called Karl to ask how he was.

Really? Trump dislikes Karl, and Karl wasn’t a target. It’s a fantastical story.

The Sunday morning after the incident, Karl appeared on ABC’s “This Week.” He told host George Stephanopoulos that the president had called his private landline at 7:00 a.m. to check on his safety.

Karl claimed that the president, who has long criticized the reporter’s professional standards, expressed a desire for “unity.” He insisted that the dinner be rescheduled.

I personally believe nothing Karl says. Karl is going to have to show his phone records if he wants us to believe him.

Here’s Jon Karl, telling George Stephanopoulos what we now know is a total lie. pic.twitter.com/p5HlPmLleC — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) May 4, 2026

President Trump Refutes It

President Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to set the record straight. He stated unequivocally that no such call ever took place. He criticized the ABC News correspondent for attempting to inject himself into the center of a national security crisis.

“Jonathan Karl, of ABC Fake News, made a statement that I called him early in the morning… to ask whether or not HE was OK,” the president posted. “No, this was a hit on ME, not HIM, and I didn’t make such a call. Why would I do that?”

The president further said that it was actually Karl who tried and failed to reach the White House. According to the president’s post, Karl called him, but the call was not accepted—a fact the president says Karl later confirmed during a subsequent attempt to get through.

Trump described the report as “very dishonest,” suggesting the correspondent was simply trying to make himself look important by claiming a personal connection to the president during a moment of crisis.

While Karl and ABC News have stood by their story, the president said unequivocally that the “landline” conversation is a work of fiction.