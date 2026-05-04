Shooting at the D.C. National Mall

There was a shooting at the National Mall

An armed man opened fire on the Secret Service right after J.D. Vance’s motorcade passed the National Monument. There is no indication that J.D. Vance was targeted, and the President was in a meeting about a mile away.

About 3:30 p.m., plainclothes officers and agents who patrol the outer perimeter of the White House complex saw someone near the grounds who appeared to have a firearm, Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew C. Quinn said.

They called uniformed officers, who responded and approached that man. He ran, pulled out a firearm, and fired toward the officers, Quinn said. The officers returned fire, striking him.

The suspect has been taken to a hospital. Quinn declined to comment on his condition.

Quinn said he believes the suspect’s gunfire struck the young bystander who was hurt.

“I can’t say, and we’ll let the doctors figure that out, but everything I’ve seen leads me to believe, and the investigators believe, he was struck by the suspect,” Quinn said.

Quinn didn’t confirm the bystander’s age but said he is a “juvenile.” The youth might have been grazed, and he will be fine.

A weapon was recovered.

🚨 BREAKING: An armed man opened fire in the vicinity of JD Vance’s motorcade near the White House, per USSS The man opened fire on Secret Service, USSS returned fire, taking the shooter down. NO law enforcement officers were injured Pray not only for 47, but ALSO VP Vance🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hKzTKpjjaG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 4, 2026

A juvenile bystander sustained a non life-threatening gunshot injury when the suspect with a firearm shot at Secret Service agents near the National Mall today, said Deputy Director of USSS Matthew Quinn. pic.twitter.com/N8kasjFOET — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) May 4, 2026