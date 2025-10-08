Lunatic Leftist Tried to Bomb a Catholic Mass with 200 Explosives

Louis Geri, 41, a leftist man, was arrested on Sunday with 200 viable explosives. He was planning to use them at a Catholic Mass in a church attended by some Supreme Court Justices. Geri had the bombs in a tent on St. Matthew’s church stairs in D.C., according to police.

He later told officers, “several of your people are gonna die from one of these” and eventually handed over a nine-page document outlining his disdain for Catholicism, Judaism, Supreme Court justices and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The pages were torn from his notebook entitled “Written Negotiations for the Avoidance of Destruction of Property via Detonation of Explosives.”

Leftist violence was always the problem and it’s growing worse. Democrats have riled up the worst and most mentally ill of their followers.

There have been over 500 attacks on churches alone since Roe v. Wade was finally overturned. Christians, Jews and Supreme Court Justices are under constant attack.

The would-be assassin of Justice Kavanaugh and potentially two other Justices only received an 8-year sentence because he recently identified as a transgender.

Extreme violence in Portland, Chicago and other cities has become acceptable to some city and state leaders. Law enforcement is now the enemy.

Illinois and Oregon are suing the federal government to keep their cities safe for the violent anarcho-communists of Antifa. It’s all good.

Gov. Pritzker and the low IQ mayor Chicago have taken to a complete rewriting of reality for public consumption.

Let’s not forget the Red-Green alliance which is finding success in unlikely places the capital of capitalism, New York City.


Conservatives are driven out of universities after the murder of Charlie Kirk. Leftist colleges and universities didn’t want conservatives to begin with. Now, they can say it’s too dangerous.

Crime rages on in some cities and sanctuary cities protect illegal alien criminals. Crimes are no longer crimes and criminals are the victims. Law enforcement are the oppressors, and if you try to clean up the cities of crime, you’re a fascist.

Country music now includes famous vulgar singers trashing the people who protect us.

Who thought Orwell was foretelling the future when he wrote, War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, and Ignorance is Strength?

One political party sneers at things like this, and their behavior drives more people to it:

In the end, someone has to give. This won’t end well.

