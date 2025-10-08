Lunatic Leftist Tried to Bomb a Catholic Mass with 200 Explosives

Louis Geri, 41, a leftist man, was arrested on Sunday with 200 viable explosives. He was planning to use them at a Catholic Mass in a church attended by some Supreme Court Justices. Geri had the bombs in a tent on St. Matthew’s church stairs in D.C., according to police.

He later told officers, “several of your people are gonna die from one of these” and eventually handed over a nine-page document outlining his disdain for Catholicism, Judaism, Supreme Court justices and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The pages were torn from his notebook entitled “Written Negotiations for the Avoidance of Destruction of Property via Detonation of Explosives.”

A man arrested with 200 explosives outside of a church event for Supreme Court justices on Sunday had a manifesto showing that his anger was directed at the Supreme Court, ICE, Catholics, and Jews, @realdailywire found. Last year, 3 conservative justices were at the special Mass. pic.twitter.com/x29gBfDYX9 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 7, 2025

It’s hard to believe, but leftists previously picketed the church during the Red Mass in prior years to target Kavanaugh with the smear that he was a gang-rapist. On top of that defamation, he’s now suffered an assassination attempt and now a would-be bombing at that very Mass. pic.twitter.com/2StEUdclIP — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 7, 2025

Leftist violence was always the problem and it’s growing worse. Democrats have riled up the worst and most mentally ill of their followers.

There have been over 500 attacks on churches alone since Roe v. Wade was finally overturned. Christians, Jews and Supreme Court Justices are under constant attack.

The would-be assassin of Justice Kavanaugh and potentially two other Justices only received an 8-year sentence because he recently identified as a transgender.

Extreme violence in Portland, Chicago and other cities has become acceptable to some city and state leaders. Law enforcement is now the enemy.

Illinois and Oregon are suing the federal government to keep their cities safe for the violent anarcho-communists of Antifa. It’s all good.

Democrats claim Portland is peaceful! Sure, Jan. So why is the ICE building I’m standing in right now have all the windows boarded up from 24/7 violent attacks for the past year? Why is there a guillotine outside the ICE building? Why was the car carrying Kristi Noem spit at… pic.twitter.com/NknKp4rAKg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2025

Gov. Pritzker and the low IQ mayor Chicago have taken to a complete rewriting of reality for public consumption.

Let’s not forget the Red-Green alliance which is finding success in unlikely places the capital of capitalism, New York City.

BANNON: The Red-Green alliance is real. Marxists allied with radical jihad. This isn’t about free programs; it’s about power and destruction. New York has no idea what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/RexaaAHKPZ — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) August 11, 2025



Conservatives are driven out of universities after the murder of Charlie Kirk. Leftist colleges and universities didn’t want conservatives to begin with. Now, they can say it’s too dangerous.

Crime rages on in some cities and sanctuary cities protect illegal alien criminals. Crimes are no longer crimes and criminals are the victims. Law enforcement are the oppressors, and if you try to clean up the cities of crime, you’re a fascist.

Country music now includes famous vulgar singers trashing the people who protect us.

Country superstar Zach Bryan takes aim at ICE, claiming the country is fading in a snippet from his upcoming song “Bad News.” “Cocky motherf*ckers ain’t they. And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door. The fading of the red, white, and blue” He just drew over 112,000 fans to… pic.twitter.com/b84EtNYCRR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2025

Who thought Orwell was foretelling the future when he wrote, War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, and Ignorance is Strength?

One political party sneers at things like this, and their behavior drives more people to it:

I just witnessed the most remarkable thing… DHS Secretary Kristi Noem arrived at the ICE detention facility in Portland and the FIRST thing she did was PRAY for the safety of the officers there and thank Jesus Christ for their bravery. We are witnessing incredible things. pic.twitter.com/6BU2vTQJgW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2025

In the end, someone has to give. This won’t end well.