The Framing of Federal Law Enforcement

The Sanctuary City of Chicago

The Evanston Mob Protecting Criminals

In a violent episode on Friday, in Evanston, Illinois, suburban Chicago, a suspect aggressively tailgated a Border Patrol vehicle and grabbed a Border Patrol agent’s genitals and squeezed them. The agent knocked him in the head three times to make him stop. All you will hear about is he punched a restrained man in the head three times.

A hostile crowd of onlookers quickly grew. It devolved into chaos as federal agents took the driver of the civilian vehicle into custody. Several bystanders confronted them, leading to one or two additional arrests, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Until the ICE bodycam videos come out, you won’t see what was done to the agents, just the final arrest. They want a reaction they can film.

Framing ICE and CBP

Video from the scene shows an agent wrestling a suspect to the ground and striking him as bystanders shouted profanity and tried to intervene,. One person tried to pull an agent away. Another officer was seen raising what appeared to be a can of pepper spray to hold the crowd back. The suspect and onlookers could be heard saying that he could not breathe. That’s another ruse commonly used. He was breathing and could clearly breathe.

Public officials in blue areas have told the community, especially the illegal aliens, to react this way to make it look like the agents caused the chaos when obviously it’s them. It’s simply to make agents look bad as they try to arrest criminal illegal aliens.

DHS Report

According to DHS, the Border Patrol vehicle had been “aggressively tailgated by a red vehicle.” When agents attempted to make a U-turn, the sedan collided with their car.

“A hostile crowd then surrounded agents and their vehicle and began verbally abusing them and spitting on them,” DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement on Sunday. “One physically assaulted a Border Patrol agent and kicked an agent. As he was being arrested, he grabbed the [agent’s] genitals and squeezed them. As you know this is an extremely painful experience for most human beings and justifies certain responses, the agent delivered several defensive strikes to the agitator to free his genitals from the agitator’s vice.”

The Insurrection

Evanston is very far left. They have established rapid response teams to monitor for federal agents and alert residents when they are in the area.

In response to the incident, mayor Daniel Biss actually called on more residents to join the city’s rapid response teams and noted that city officials have passed ordinances designating certain city properties as “no ice zones.”

“I will continue to track the movement of federal agents in and around Evanston and assure that the Evanston Police Department is responding in the appropriate fashion,” Biss said in a post on Facebook.

The Insanity

These people have lost their minds.

I don’t know what federal law enforcement are supposed to do when a car aggressively tailgates, slams into them and then attacks physically. This mayor apparently thinks ICE and CBP are supposed to let them and not react.

The mayor is trying to frame federal agents, and has turned residents into criminals. They are telling the receptive media that the ICE vehicle forced the car to crash into them from the rear after the man rode on their tail.

Biss falsely claimed that they assaulted Evanston residents, beat people up, grabbed them and abducted them. Arrests are not abductions.

Biss said, “It is an outrage. Our message for ICE is simple, get the hell out of Evanston.’ They are insisting on keeping their sanctuary city and all their illegal aliens, whether they’re criminals or not.”

Biss is releasing information about where ICE would be, and he’s making violent criminals out of his residents in his illegal sanctuary city. He is leading an insurrection.

These left-wingers are redefining criminal behavior.

