Judge Blocks Marxist DEI-Guidance to Schools

A US district judge in Maryland, Stephanie Gallagher ruled that the Education Department violated the law when it threatened to cut federal funding from educational institutions that continue with DEI initiatives.

The guidance has been on hold since April when three federal judges blocked portions of the anti-DEI measures.

DEI is racist and anti-constitutional. It’s Marxist, yet four judges found a reason to say it’s against the law so they cab ban it. Gallagher is the fourth.

As the AP noted, The case centers on two Education Department memos ordering schools and universities to end all “race-based decision-making” or face penalties up to a total loss of federal funding.

The Supreme Court already ruled that Affirmative Action is unconstitutional.

The ruling Thursday followed a motion for summary judgment from the American Federation of Teachers and the American Sociological Association, which challenged the government’s actions in a February lawsuit.

Gallagher based her ruling on procedural requirements, though Gallagher wrote that she took no view on whether the policies were “good or bad, prudent or foolish, fair or unfair.”

That’s how most of the cases go. It all seems to be about delaying the President’s agenda for four years and then winning the next election by any means necessary.

Gallagher is another bad Trump appointee, recommended by The Federalist Society. She wrote, “It initiated a sea change in how the Department of Education regulates educational practices and classroom conduct, causing millions of educators to reasonably fear that their lawful, and even beneficial, speech might cause them or their schools to be punished,” Gallagher wrote.

The basis for all of this is the teacher’s unions want this. Perhaps they see it as a source of power for their far-left agenda.

The Department of Education was President Jimmy Carter’s gift to the teacher’s union.

It must be very frustrating to the administration to have leftist Democrats slow or shut down everything they do, but they haven’t given up.