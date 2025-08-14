Vaccine Killer Was Depressed, Suicidal, Dog Died, Schizophrenia Meds

A young suicidal man named Patrick Joseph White, 30, said he wanted to call attention to the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine. His solution was to shoot up a Georgia CDC and murder a police officer. Every media outlet said the same thing – he killed over vaccine misinformation. That’s what the entire media told us even though the FBI admitted they hadn’t analyzed his writings or settled on a motive.

The killer was taking Schizophrenia medication, was suicidal, depressed over his dog’s death, concerned about vaccine information and one report said he didn’t have a job, and lived at home with his parents. No outlet bothered to tell us what the vaccine misinformation actually was.

The FBI hasn’t analyzed the killer’s writing yet, and said they don’t have a motive. However, two agents said he was depressed over the vaccine and was misinformed about it.

Go Deeper

The CDC said vaccine misinformation and disinformation is dangerous. They also used the opportunity to insult RFK Jr. and falsely claim he is opposed to vaccines.

The killer took medication for Schizophrenia, and didn’t hold down a job.

One article mentioned Professor Jerome Adams who also took a shot at HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“[I]t took more than 18 hours for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to issue a public statement condemning the violent act,” Adams wrote.

“In that time, I personally heard directly from CDC employees — already demoralized by DOGE-led budget and staffing cuts — who felt abandoned by the very leadership meant to defend them,” he added.

“[I]t took more than 18 hours for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to issue a public statement condemning the violent act,” Adams wrote.

The Independent blamed the vaccine but didn’t tell us what misinformation the killer was responding to, which is concerning since we know the CDC admitted to spreading misinformation to scare people into getting vaccinated.

The Midland Daily News jumped on it without revealing the misinformation the killer, who had depression, allegedly had.

A union representing CDC workers said the shooting was not random and “compounds months of mistreatment, neglect, and vilification that CDC staff have endured.” It demanded that federal officials condemn vaccine misinformation, saying it puts scientists at risk, the outlet wrote.

Such a public statement by federal officials is needed to help prevent violence against scientists, the union said.

These might well be the same people who threaten and use dangerous language against Donald Trump and Republicans.

Deep in the article, the Midland Daily News said the father of the mentally ill killer told them he was depressed about the death of his dog. he stole his father’s guns to shoot up the CDC at Emory university. He was 30 and lived with his parents.

The Hill trashed RFK Jr., alleged threats against health workers, and claimed he shot 500 rounds over vaccine misinformation.

The New York Post parroted the claim of vaccine misinformation causing the shooting. They also said he was depressed.

Two FBI agents said it was the vaccine. One admitted they weren’t tracking threats but there are more threats to health workers. In other words, it’s backed up by nothing.

They haven’t analyzed the shooters writings yet, and admitted they haven’t decided on a motive.

Some unionized CDC employees called for more protections. Some employees who recently left the agency as the Trump administration pursues widespread layoffs, meanwhile, squarely blamed Kennedy.

The media berated RFK for taking 18 hours to respond. Maybe he wanted to find out the facts, first???

That works with their agenda, but it’s not backed up by facts.

It’s just noise.

When you trace the source of the unverified motive, you get to one FBI agent, Chris Hosey who hasn’t analyzed the killer’s documents yet.

ABC News also didn’t say what the misinformation was. What if it was correct information?

The Fake Researchers Rear Their Ugly Heads

Allegedly unbiased NPR said just 12 people are behind all the vaccine hoaxes. The article didn’t say what the hoaxes were.

They quoted corrupt fake fact checkers like NewsGuard and Countering Digital Hate. They suggested Alex Jones and mentioned some site I never heard of called MadLibs caused the misinformation. After reading the article, you still won’t know what the alleged misinformation is.

Deep into a News10 article, they quote RFK Jr.

Although law enforcement officials have made clear the shooter was targeting the public health agency over the COVID-19 vaccine, Kennedy said in the interview that not enough is known about his motives. He described political violence as “wrong,” but went on to criticize the agency’s pandemic response.

“The government was overreaching in its efforts to persuade the public to get vaccinated and they were saying things that are not always true,” Kennedy said.

They’re Going to Silence Us About Vaccines Again

The London News Network claimed the COVID-19 vaccine made him depressed and suicidal. However, his dog died.

The network wrote:

The American Federation of Government Employees union slammed vaccine misinformation for putting agency staffers at risk, demanding a “clear and unequivocal stance in condemning vaccine disinformation by CDC and HHS leadership.” No staffers were hurt in the shooting. But, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a known vaccine skeptic.

You see what’s happening here. They are silencing us again.

Few outlets mentioned the murdered officer’s information. His name was David Rose. He was married, had young children, and lived in a nice house in the suburbs. His family has nothing to say.

Correction: We removed the comment about him also being upset by DOGE because it was only one outlet tht was not reliable.