Judge Boasberg Frees Woman Who Wants to Disembowel the President

Well, we now know people can throw sandwiches at ICE officers and threaten to disembowel the President. It’s no big deal. No one would indict the sandwich thrower and the woman who admitted to making several threats against President Trump is loose with an ankle monitor. Ankle monitors are worthless if someone is intent on acting. Half the time they aren’t even monitored.

Judge Boasberg, who hates President Trump, released Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, after a Magistrate Judge ordered her detained and to undergo a psych evaluation.

Boasberg did tell her to visit a psychiatrist.

In early August, Jones labeled Trump a terrorist, referred to his administration as a dictatorship, and stated that Trump had caused extreme and unnecessary loss of life in relation to the coronavirus.

“I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present,” an Aug. 6 post directed at the FBI states.

In an Aug. 14 post directed to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Jones allegedly wrote, “Please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.”

The next day, Jones voluntarily agreed to an interview with the Secret Service, during which she called Trump a “terrorist” and a “nazi,” authorities said.

She said that if she had the opportunity, she would kill Trump at “the compound” if she had to and that she had a “bladed object,” which she said was the weapon she would use to “carry out her mission of killing” the president.

Jones admitted to the threats.

She has been radicalized by the communist Democrat left.