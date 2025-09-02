The Future of Radical Islam in America

Americans should listen to Ayaan Hirsi Ali on radical Islam. In the interview below, she explains to an Australian interviewer how multiculturalism has failed. Inviting radical Islam in and telling them they don’t have to assimilate has led to the formation of ghettos and radicalization. It emphasizes differences over unity.

It isolated these groups and they entered radical Islam “which is an international ideology that seeks to transform everywhere it goes.” [It] “tries to take over control and power.” The “philosophy of multiculturalism empowered the Islamists into isolating Muslim individuals, convincing them that the Islamist worldview is the is their worldview, and that is what it is to be a Muslim and turning them against the local populations.”

Ayaan also highlighted the global issue of radical Islam’s goal to impose Sharia Law and establish a global caliphate. Even the original Islamic countries ban extremist groups like The Muslim Brotherhood. So, the radicals migrated to other parts of the world.

“The problem you are seeing in Australia is exactly the same problem they have in the United Kingdom, in Germany and other parts of Europe, but we also have it in the United States. And so now, I think, is the time to say we multiculturalism as a philosophy has failed,” Ayaan told the interviewer.

The End Game of Radical Islam

“What’s their end game ,of radical Islam. The radical Islam they want is to bring about Sharia. The end game is they’ve got this thing called the caliphate, the Islamic State. That’s their utopian dream. That’s what they want to achieve. And they don’t just want to achieve it for themselves in their own societies. They want to impose it on the whole world.”

We must go back to unity and the idea of the nation state. If they don’t like it, they need to be invited to go home.

Watch:

Flashback: One of the world's bravest women's rights activists and a survivor of Sharia oppression, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, has sparked outrage among Muslim migrants in Australia. In this explosive Sky News interview, she warned Australians to learn from…

They have turned on us, and perhaps they have always been against us.

How do you think it will go once these people have their 12 children apiece and chain migrate all their relatives including their second cousins once removed?

The radicals, not the normal Muslims, are not assimilating, and they don’t like us.

There are 82 mosques in Philadelphia, but these Somali immigrants felt the need to shut down and pray in the streets. Why?!

I say it’s not looking good.

BREAKING: A mob of Palestinian Islamists attacked Taybeh, one of the few Christian villages in the West Bank. Christians were assaulted, and homes and businesses were looted and vandalized in the middle of the night. They are demanding that Christians convert to Islam.

Palestinian Islamic preacher: "The only way to deal with the cow-worshipping Hindus is by eradicating them." Now I know why Indian people are so pro-Israel.

American Islamic scholar and imam from Michigan teaches that a wife has no right to refuse her husband intimacy. He then offers instructions on how to punish and hit her. This is sick!

How much proof do you need?

Islamists gathered in front of the Dearborn police station chanting "death to America" while holding up Hezbollah leader signs. Michigan is a mess.

The Communist-Islamist Alliance: