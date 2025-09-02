Judge Breyer Rules Trump Broke the Law Using the Guard in LA

The far-left brother of the late Supreme Court Justice Breyer, Charles Breyer, ruled that President Trump broke the law when he used National Guard in Los Angeles.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said Tuesday that the use of thousands of federalized Guard members and U.S. Marines to protect federal agents during an immigration crackdown in the city violated the Posse Comitatus Act. The 19th Century law bans the use of troops for domestic law enforcement.

A total of 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines were deployed to the city in June, as Trump said they were needed to protect federal property and law enforcement agents amid the protests, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to call for an injunction to limit the federal government’s role in the city.

“President Trump and Secretary [of Defense Pete] Hegseth have stated their intention to call National Guard troops into service in other cities across the country,” Breyer wrote in his opinion, “… thus creating a national police force with the President as its chief.”

“The evidence at trial established that Defendants systematically used armed soldiers (whose identity was often obscured by protective armor) and military vehicles to set up protective perimeters and traffic blockades, engage in crowd control, and otherwise demonstrate a military presence in and around Los Angeles. In short, Defendants violated the Posse Comitatus Act,” Breyer wrote.

To prevent more violations of the law in California, Breyer blocked Trump and Hegseth from using troops there for “arrests, apprehensions, searches, seizures, security patrols, traffic control, crowd control, riot control, evidence collection, interrogation, or acting as informants.”

Breyer stayed the ruling until Sept. 12 to allow the administration to appeal.

The ruling only applies to LA but it affects other cities Trump wants to tame, especially Chicago where Mayor Johnson and Gov. Pritzker want to keep the criminals protected and residents in danger. This past weekend 57 were shot and roughly 7 or 8 were killed.

Newsom was very excited about the ruling.

Originally, Clinton Judge Breyer ruled Trump could use the Guard.

Not being a lawyer, I can’t say who is right, but we already have a national police force. It’s called the FBI and all 17 intel agencies. They used their power against citizens to terrorize Roger Stone, throw James O’Keefe outside in his underwear, put Peter Navarro in chains, imprison Steve Bannon, bankrupt and terrorize President Trump and everyone who worked with him.