Trump Responds After Harvard Won’t Turn Over Disciplinary Records of Foreign Students

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will deny visas for foreign students trying to come to the United States to attend Harvard University, NBC News reports.

The administration tried late last month to revoke Harvard’s ability to enroll foreign students. However, a federal judge slapped a block on it.

President Trump wants the disciplinary records of foreign students and they won’t turn them over. Harvard has allowed radicals to abuse Jewish students.

So far, they only sent records on three students. President Trump isn’t buying it.

“Harvard provided data on misconduct by only three students, and the data it provided was so deficient that the DHS could not evaluate whether it should take further actions,” Trump said, referring to the Department of Homeland Security.

Harvard said it would fight to protect its international students.

“This is yet another illegal retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights,” a spokesperson for the university said Wednesday night.

Would Harvard protect foreign troublemakers? Absolutely.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email