Judge excoriates Ohio commissar of health claiming “absolute authority”

In Ohio, a judge blocked the fascist-RINO Republican DeWine’s totalitarian health minister from shutting down all gyms. She claims “absolute authority” based on an edict leftover from the 1918 panic over tuberculosis.

BLISTERING DECISION

Judge Eugene A. Lucci, my new hero, excoriated Amy Acton, and her health department in a blistering nine-page decision for exceeding her authority.

He said the director “has no statutory authority to close all businesses, including the plaintiffs’ gyms.” Acton, the judge said, “has acted in an impermissibly arbitrary, and oppressive manner and without any procedural safeguards.”

Judge Lucci went on to say that fundamental liberties, the right to own and use property and earn a living, are at stake in this case. Acton has “criminalized lawful businesses, imposing strict liability for violations, including severe criminal, civil, and equitable penalties,” the judge opined, noting that “some of the plaintiffs’ businesses will not survive the lockdown of two or more months.”

Her Nazi lockdown orders have devastated Ohio’s economy, with a loss of nearly a million jobs in two months.

The Ohio Senate is considering limiting her shutdown orders to 14 days and requiring her to consult a joint legislative commission is she wishes to extend such an order. It has passed the House.

DRUNK WITH POWER

Why is a health director issuing lockdown orders without the legislative branch approving them in the first place?

Unfortunately, power-mad Ohio Governor DeWine vowed to veto the bill if it lands on his desk.

Judge Lucci disagrees, saying that if he failed to issue an injunction, “There would be a diminishment of public morale and a feeling that one unelected individual could exercise such unfettered power to force everyone to obey impermissibly oppressive, vague, arbitrary and unreasonable rules that the director devised and revised, and modified and reversed, whenever and as she pleases, without any legislative guidance.”

“The public would be left with feelings that their government is not accountable to them,” Lucci warned.

It seems the government thinks they aren’t accountable. These people have nothing better to do.