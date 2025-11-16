Judge Hannah Dugan’s Violent Criminal Alien Was Deported

Remember Judge Dugan, now under an indictment, who allegedly helped a violent illegal alien criminal escape? She was a Milwaukee County Circuit judge, now suspended. She faces potential prison time and loss of her judgeship if found guilty.

The criminal she helped out a side door, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a 31-year-old Mexican national, was captured and has a history of violent criminal charges.

He has been deported, and she probably ruined her career for nothing.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said he has a rap sheet including “strangulation and suffocation, battery and domestic abuse.”

Dugan has since been indicted on charges of obstructing a proceeding and concealing an individual to prevent their arrest. Dugan was also temporarily suspended by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The sad thing is that it took this long to get rid of this violent criminal. That’s why I say there are no mass deportations going on.

The moral of the story is judges should follow the law.