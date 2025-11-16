Socialists Don’t Do Math: LA Spent $450M to House 1,144 People

Los Angeles socialists spent almost $400,000 on every low income apartment. The math doesn’t work well, but they are socialists. They don’t do math.

They had a spending plan for the 2025 fiscal year that was the largest yet under Measure ULA. It was also known as the mansion tax.

The voter-approved measure, which taxes property sales above about $5 million, has drawn criticism from the real estate industry for years and has been the subject of several reports that found it has limited property sales and thus reduced property tax revenue and the construction of new housing.

Since the unhoused or low income residents aren’t in quaint bungalows, one needs to ask who got rich off this. Someone did.

LA spent $450 million to “permanently house” 1,144 people This is what failure looks like pic.twitter.com/YxT06a7bIJ — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld) November 13, 2025

The lack of parking doesn’t matter and packing people into teeny spaces is okay too.