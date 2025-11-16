The European Tragedy Comes to America

President Trump is “so saddened” by what has happened to Europe. He told the CBN reporter that it is “so sad to see what they are doing.”

The problem is it is happening here and has gone on a lot longer. The West is being destroyed.

As Amy Mek noted, in 2015, President Trump was the only one who warned the world that the UK was “disguising their massive Muslim problem.” Now we need him to do the same in this country.

We need to see CAIR and The Muslim Brotherhood declared terrorist groups. Some people suggest he won’t do it because President Erdogan in Turkey is Muslim Brotherhood. President Trump needs to do it anyway. They are destroying us from within and have credibility by not being labeled the terrorists they are. The entire radical Islamist foundation could be knocked out by banning these two orgranizations.

.@POTUS to @GBNEWS: “I’m so saddened to see what happened in Europe with the immigration… Europe is not the same place.” pic.twitter.com/NE9IO0C5Pp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 15, 2025

Amy Mek of the RAIR Foundation wrote on X of these organizations in America:

• CAIR is operating openly — despite its documented Muslim Brotherhood lineage, its role as an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror-financing trial in American history, and its decades of intimidation campaigns against journalists, critics, and Members of Congress.

• The Muslim Brotherhood still isn’t designated as a terrorist organization.

• Islamic political networks have exploded in size, funding, and influence across American cities.

• Hundreds of U.S.-based Islamic groups tied to foreign Islamist movements now shape American schools, influence our courts, lobby our city councils, and sit inside federal agencies — including DHS — giving them direct access to America’s political and security systems.”

• Jews, Christians, Hindus, and every non-Muslim community in America are being targeted with intimidation, harassment, and political pressure, just like Europe.