Mamdani Wields the Language of the Revolutionary Communist

Democrat socialists are communists. They are revolutionary. The only difference between them and communists is you get to vote for them, but once in office, you might never get another chance. Now we have one running for mayor in the capitalist city of New York. Zohran Mamdani is brazenly outspoken about his racism, antisemitism, and radical leftism. He freely uses the language of the revolutionary communist.

When President Trump called Zorhan Kwame Mamdani a communist, he, the son of a Pan African communist, denied it. He has admitted his end goal is “seizing the means of production,” the language of the revolutionary communist taken directly from Karl Marx’s Das Kapital. Next, they will tell us Karl Marx wasn’t a communist.

That isn’t the only communist slogan he uses, read on.

When asked if he is a communist…

“No, I am not,” Mamdani responded when asked point-blank by NBC’s Kristen Welker if he was a communist. “I have already had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I’m from, who I am, ultimately, because he wants to distract from what I’m fighting for. And I’m fighting for the very working people that he ran a campaign to empower that he has since then betrayed.

“When we talk about my politics, you know, I call myself a Democratic socialist in many ways inspired by the words of Dr. [Martin Luther] King from decades ago, who said, ‘Call it democracy, call it Democratic-Socialism, there has to be a better distribution of wealth for all of God’s children in this country.”

The Language of the Revolutionary Communist

In one video, Mamdani says, “Right now, if we’re talking about the cancellation of student debt, if we’re talking about Medicare for all, you know, these are issues which have the groundswell of popular support across this country, but then there are also other issues that we firmly believe in, whether it’s BDS or whether it is the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support at this very moment.”

Jonathan Turley writes about that quote:

That does not sound like soft socialism, but fairly hardcore Marxism. It also contradicts PolitiFact’s statement that “Mamdani’s platform is not akin to communism, a system of government which calls for government takeover of private property and control of industry.”

To his credit, Mamdani is not denying that he opposes capitalism and wants to eliminate all billionaires. (He is not clear where millionaires might face their own cutoff for excessive wealth).

Workers of the work, unite…

This phrase comes directly from The Communist Manifesto.

“Workers of the world, unite” is the ending of Marx’s Communist Manifesto. The slogan was on the Soviet oat of arms. https://t.co/HRk3HmHeDB pic.twitter.com/n4yHuQs8z2 — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 7, 2025

Another Karl Marx ideal…

Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.https://t.co/AYMrXw2SIR — Del Gue’s hair (@st7v7ns) July 7, 2025

Mamdani uses the language of revolutionary communism. How blind does one have to be to think he is anything but a communist?

Young people are attracted to him thanks in part to our educational system, but also because they have never suffered the tragedies and failures of countries embracing communism.

Laura Loomer was right about him…

In the clip, she talks about the funding by Linda Sarsour and his affiliations with Sirraj Wahhaj. Wahhaj was at one of Mamdani’s mayoral rallies, speaking on his behalf. We posted that on this site.

I warned you about Zohran Mamdani @ZohranKMamdani. Before he even won the Democrat nomination, pro-Hamas jihadist Linda Sarsour @lsarsour gave his campaign a max donation. She runs a group funded by Neo Philanthropy to get radical Muslims elected in America, and she proudly… pic.twitter.com/qcn7JSOhWA — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 5, 2025