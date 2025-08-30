Judge Jia Cobb Blocks Trump’s Fast Track Deportation

Biden appointee Judge Jia Cobb blocked Trump’s immigration policy, stopping him from quickly deporting criminal illegal aliens—claiming he might send some foreigners who “aren’t eligible” home.

Specifically, Cobb blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to expand a fast-track deportation process, ruling that the broadened application of the sped-up process creates “a significant risk” that immigrants who may be entitled to stay in the U.S. will be hustled out of the country.

The migrants being deported are all here illegally. None of them deserve to remain.

Cobb said foreigners impacted by the expansion “have a weighty liberty interest in remaining here and therefore must be afforded due process under the Fifth Amendment.”

They have a “weighty liberty interest?”

Cobb found it “startling” and “extraordinary” that the administration would think people living here illegally for years don’t have due process rights.

The case was brought by a radical immigration group.

Cobb ruled her judgment take place immediately, not giving the administration time to appeal.

Earlier this month, Cobb blocked the use of the “expedited removal” process against hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were allowed into the U.S. in recent years through so-called immigration parole programs.