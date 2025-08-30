Trans Killer Westman Blamed His Mother for the Murders He Committed

The trans killer who shot children and elderly people during Mass in Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Robert/Robin Westman blamed his mother for his horrendous decision to kill children.

Westman said his mother told him he’d regret transitioning and, although he agreed with her, he claimed her reaction somehow caused him to kill children and himself.

Reportedly, he recently broke up with the person he was involved with. That could have been a trigger.

Westman was completely irrational, without morals, and seriously mentally ill.

He thought he could converse with a demon.

