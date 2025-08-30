This Looks Like Lisa Murkowski’s Last Term as Senator

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy reportedly intends to run for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s seat in 2028 after his current term in office expires. President Donald Trump has encouraged the move. In addition to having a great candidate, Dunleavy is a popular governor, Murkowski no longer has her protector Mitch McConnell.

“Trump has talked to him before about running and wants him to run,” a source close to the governor told Fox News.

BREAKING: Senator LISA MURKOWSKI will be primary challenged by Alaska Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy in 2028, per Fox. Trump won Alaska by 13 points. Murkowski’s seat needs to be taken by someone who isn’t always at-odds with MAGA. pic.twitter.com/b8ajaowiP3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2025

Murkowski voted against Trump’s border security funding, undermined energy independence, and sided with D.C. bureaucrats over Alaskans. She backs federal funding of abortions. When the Senate didn’t allow Trump’s recess appointments, she was thrilled. When she does vote with Trump, it’s after bribes and arm-twising. Murkoski sides with Democrats on most top issues.

Her Liberty score is 70.8% liberal and 29.2% conservative in a state that overwhelmingly voted for President Trump.

Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins just sided with the Democrats in an attempt to pass an amendment that would ensure federal funding to Planned Parenthood continued. Says everything.pic.twitter.com/MDRjweeNS8 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 30, 2025

Rogan O’Handley noted: She voted with Obama 72.3% of the time in 2013, opposed Brett Kavanaugh for SCOTUS but supported Kentanji Brown, voted to convict Trump in his 2nd impeachment, lost two GOP primaries and been censured by the Alaska Republican Party, and confirmed Lloyd Austin but not Pete Hegseth. She’s a Democrat.