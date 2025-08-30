This Looks Like Lisa Murkowski’s Last Term as Senator

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy reportedly intends to run for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s seat in 2028 after his current term in office expires. President Donald Trump has encouraged the move. In addition to having a great candidate, Dunleavy is a popular governor, Murkowski no longer has her protector Mitch McConnell.

“Trump has talked to him before about running and wants him to run,” a source close to the governor told Fox News.

Murkowski voted against Trump’s border security funding, undermined energy independence, and sided with D.C. bureaucrats over Alaskans. She backs federal funding of abortions. When the Senate didn’t allow Trump’s recess appointments, she was thrilled. When she does vote with Trump, it’s after bribes and arm-twising. Murkoski sides with Democrats on most top issues.

Her Liberty score is 70.8% liberal and 29.2% conservative in a state that overwhelmingly voted for President Trump.

Rogan O’Handley noted: She voted with Obama 72.3% of the time in 2013, opposed Brett Kavanaugh for SCOTUS but supported Kentanji Brown, voted to convict Trump in his 2nd impeachment, lost two GOP primaries and been censured by the Alaska Republican Party, and confirmed Lloyd Austin but not Pete Hegseth. She’s a Democrat.

Popeye
Popeye
1 hour ago

One less Communist Democrat is a good thing.

0
Reply
