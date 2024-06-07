Judge Merchan Notifies All Parties of an Inappropriate FB Comment

Judge Merchan notified the Trump lawyers that a Facebook comment claimed the poster’s cousin was a juror who said, “Trump is getting convicted. Thank you for all your hard work.” before the jury came in.

It looks like a meaningless troll comment, but Judge Merchan didn’t comment on its validity.

You can read Judge Merchan’s letter here. The comment was dated May 2, and the letter was dated June 7. He wrote that the comment was posted on the Unified Court System’s public Facebook page.


