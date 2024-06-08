Look at What Globalists Have in Mind for Ireland, You’re Next

Investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger has investigated the counter-terrorism tactics being used in the West. Free speech is the number one target. Currently, he’s concentrating on Ireland. Ireland could be one of the first to go down.

Ireland’s horrific Prime Minister resigned, but the problems in Ireland are far from over. The totalitarians in power in Ireland tried to pass a law allowing the police to enter citizens’ homes and search their computers, phones, and other devices to see their communications and what they are reading, watching, and posting online. They would come in unannounced. If you refuse to let them in, they could put you in prison for 12 months.

The global tyrants are destroying the West so they can take it over. They are flooding the country with people who have very diverse beliefs and will allow them to vote. They just appointed a wealthy Kenyan as mayor of Derry. She didn’t flee her country. There are no wars, and she isn’t a refugee.

All of this is in line with the UN migration and replacement plans. They use the weak leftist links in each Western country to implement the plan.

Ireland’s Prime Minister has resigned, but his government is still demanding the power to send police into homes to confiscate computers and cell phones in a bid to censor the entire Internet, worldwide. Watch:pic.twitter.com/YsqFJRVtGL pic.twitter.com/71AZjfVd7A — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) March 20, 2024

Dublin This is what all of Ireland will look like if we don’t stop and reverse mass immigration. pic.twitter.com/fPW9XoPJWC — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) June 6, 2024

This is just one woman. Many in Ireland still don’t get it, just like here.

The Irish are on the brink of lynching their criminals in office pic.twitter.com/Qmer0n7Kld — John Olooney (@OlooneyJohn) June 4, 2024

Foreigners are voting for their own interests because they still maintain their cultural identity despite being in Ireland. The Irish identity has been beaten out of most Irish people, they’ve been told anyone can be Irish. pic.twitter.com/uLBdMp1Ny1 — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) June 7, 2024

“Immigrants are fleeing wars and persecution” Explain to me why this Kenyan was allowed into Northern Ireland then APPOINTED to Mayoral position? Her brother is a senator in the Kenyan government. Her parents are wealthy. No wars in Kenya. Explain it to me. https://t.co/NN2n7xjFP3 — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) June 6, 2024

