Miss Alabama in National Miss Contest Is Massively Obese

Sara Milliken is Miss Alabama 2024 in the National Miss contest. It’s a minor contest; it has nothing to do with the Miss America contest. I noticed that men online are complaining about the winner. Look at the photo. This is a woke decision glorifying overeating.

For some reason, the left is promoting people who are overweight. It’s not healthy.

Sara Milliken, a mental health advocate, has been crowned Miss Alabama 2024 in the National American Miss Alabama pageant. The organization’s mission is to help “young ladies grow and expand their ideas about who they are and what they want to achieve.”

Milliken worked for eight years to get the title.

She’s an influencer on Instagram.

Winner of Miss Alabama beauty pageant says she plans to “shatter glass ceilings” after winning the prestigious competition. Plus size influencer Sara Milliken has beaten dozens of women to the coveted pageant crown. “I plan to shatter glass ceilings in pageantry to create a… pic.twitter.com/s0ZKGNG02p — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 7, 2024

