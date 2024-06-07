Miss Alabama in National Miss Contest Is Massively Obese

By
M DOWLING
-
1
28

Sara Milliken is Miss Alabama 2024 in the National Miss contest. It’s a minor contest; it has nothing to do with the Miss America contest. I noticed that men online are complaining about the winner. Look at the photo. This is a woke decision glorifying overeating.

For some reason, the left is promoting people who are overweight. It’s not healthy.

Sara Milliken, a mental health advocate, has been crowned Miss Alabama 2024 in the National American Miss Alabama pageant. The organization’s mission is to help “young ladies grow and expand their ideas about who they are and what they want to achieve.”

Milliken worked for eight years to get the title.

She’s an influencer on Instagram.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz