Mistrial in Manhattan? Judge Merchan Notifies Trump of Potential Juror Misconduct

Judge Merchan notified the Trump lawyers and all concerned parties that a Facebook comment claimed the poster’s cousin was a juror who said, “Trump is getting convicted. Thank you for all your hard work.” This was before the jury returned their verdict.

If true, it’s a guaranteed mistrial.

It looks like a potential troll comment, but Judge Merchan didn’t comment on its validity. And, suspiciously, the media mostly ignored it at first.

You can read Judge Merchan’s letter here. The comment was dated May 20, and the letter was dated June 7. He wrote that the comment was posted on the Unified Court System’s public Facebook page.

The post is longer than what Judge Merchan included in his letter.

Here is the letter about the Facebook comment: https://t.co/ymVH26uEc0 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 7, 2024

Related