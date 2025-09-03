Judge Orders Rehiring of FTC Commish in the Unaccountable FTC

A Federal “Judge” ordered the President to re-hire the FTC Democrat. The FTC is another unaccountable agency in the federal government, designed to avoid accountability to the American people.

Judges, mostly Democrats, run the country.

The Story

A federal appeals court has ordered the temporary reinstatement of Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to her position as Federal Trade Commission commissioner. The ruling, issued Tuesday in a 2-1 decision, dissolved a previous emergency stay that had blocked her return to office. The court cited a 1935 Supreme Court precedent that protects FTC commissioners from presidential removal except under specific circumstances.

The Majority: Millett and Pillard are Obama-appointed judges. The dissent: Rao was appointed by President Trump.

In March, President Trump fired both Democrat commissioners at the FTC. They were both ordered back. Alvaro Bedoya quit but continued his lawsuit.

“I’m eager to get back first thing tomorrow to the work I was entrusted to do on behalf of the American people,” Slaughter said in a post on X.

The Trump administration could now ask the Supreme Court to allow Slaughter’s removal while the legal fight over her job status goes forward.

The President Will Likely Succeed

“The Supreme Court has twice in the last few months confirmed the president’s authority to remove the heads of executive agencies,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement. “We look forward to being vindicated for a third time — and hopefully after this ruling, the lower courts will cease their defiance of Supreme Court orders.”

The judges fell back on Humphrey’s Executor. The Supreme Court decision Humphrey’s Executor v. United States says that the law provides that a commission member may be removed only for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” The Acting Solicitor General is asking the Supreme Court to nullify that decision. Humphrey’s ruling limits the President’s power to address political appointees’ politicizing decisions.

It has already been rejected. It was put on its death bed in May.