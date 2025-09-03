The Files: Epstein’s Network of Billionaires & Abuse of Girls While on Work Release

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna described the Epstein files that were dropped yesterday as involving a vast network of very wealthy people importing girls and young women, violating immigration laws. Epstein himself was accused of continuing his violation of underaged girls while on work release.

The House Oversight Committee released 33,295 pages of Epstein files provided to them by the DOJ. Chair James Comer said more documents are on the way from DOJ.

Rep. Luna told a reporter in the clip below that There will be names in the files. She added that politicians’ names weren’t in them but very wealthy people are and they don’t want these people burning files so they are not mentioning names.

They have probably long since burned files.

She wrote on X that “This was a well-orchestrated operation with many tentacles to include shell corporations.”

Chairman Comer is sending a SARS request to the US Treasury, Luna said. There is a lot to uncover from the Deutsche Bank since money was funneled through them.

Rep. Luna said Epstein’s network was described to Congress as an international trafficking network that also involved trafficked women from Slavic nations. Immigration fraud was involved Many of those women have stayed silent due to fear of retribution.

“Foreign governments were working with Epstein,” she said.

“Victim information, rightfully so, was redacted from release, but the committee as a whole is working to ensure that they will be given access to their information that was previously denied to them by other administrations. One victim had her newborn daughter threatened for coming forward.”

One of the most shocking statements by Mrs. Luna was that “Epstein was still victimizing underaged girls while on work-release while wearing an ankle monitor, only to spend the evening in prison.”

“The attorneys of some of these implicated individuals have apparently already tried to contact some of the victims attorney’s.”

“Rep Comer is running point on this and I am fully backing these efforts,” Luna said.

Watch:

PANIC!!!!!!!!!!! Rep Luna says it’s scary hearing some of the stuff she heard today, Regarding Epstein Involving the WEALTHIEST People in the world She said she was told not to mention any names yet, because if they did, these people “would start burning files.” … https://t.co/frpUuazlup pic.twitter.com/nwUIfXHOv3 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 3, 2025

READ THE EPSTEIN FILES HERE. HOWEVER, MOST OF THESE DOCUMENTS HAVE ALREADY BEEN RELEASED.