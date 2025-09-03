US Judges Protect Tren de Aragua Terrorists from Deportation

A Federal court blocked Trump’s removal of Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members under the wartime enemies act. Lawfare continues against the president and his agenda. The left does everything in their power to keep these monsters here in this country.

Judges are protecting from deportation obvious TdA terrorists, who are killing more of our people with drugs than in some wars. Over 100,000 die each year from the tainted drugs of foreign enemies.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals granted a preliminary injunction that blocks the deportation of alleged Tren de Aragua members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

A panel of the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to block President Donald Trump’s deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, ruling the administration’s claim that members of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang are part of a warlike invasion is not true.

“Our analysis leads us to GRANT a preliminary injunction to prevent removal because we find no invasion or predatory incursion,” the panel’s majority wrote.

This was another ACLU case with a favorable court.

“The Trump administration’s attempt to use a wartime statute during peacetime to regulate immigration was rightly shut down by the court,” ACLU lawyer Gelernt said. “This is a tremendously important victory reigning in the administration’s view that it can simply declare an emergency without any oversight by the courts.”

They call this invasion peacetime.

It’s the same lawsuit over and over again. Tren de Aragua is one of the most vicious gangs in the world, and we can’t even deport them. Between the anti-American ACLU and receptive Democrat judges, every criminal gets to stay in the United States with the full support of the Democrat party.

The cartels have been trained by terrorists like ISIS and al Qaida members from the Middle East. They’re extremely vicious. They bring in drugs to kill Americans and to destroy our society. The gangs traffic children. They kill, rape, and maim. If those aren’t alien terrorists, I don’t know what is. They are alien enemies at war with us. They hate the gringos.

We have too many criminals: corrupt judges, and corrupt politicians backed by some very corrupt media, pushing to keep these people here.

Tren de Aragua had no presence in the US until Biden and his Democrats took power. Now they are in every state in the union. Far-left Judges will help them stay.