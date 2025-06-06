Judge: President Must Give Visas to Foreigners to Attend Harvard

Federal judge Allison D. Burroughs on Thursday temporarily barred President Donald Trump’s efforts to block visas for foreign students planning to attend Harvard, after the Ivy League college filed a legal challenge.

Harvard had earlier Thursday amended its complaint against the Trump administration to challenge Trump’s proclamation that the president issued the day before.

Trump’s order would have denied visas to foreign students who planned to enter the United States to study at Harvard.

Harvard President Alan M. Garber said Trump and his administration were retaliating against Harvard because it has refused the administration’s demands, which included auditing viewpoints of the student body.

The President wanted disciplinary records of students. He is looking for subversives.

Harvard allowed Jewish students to be harassed on campus by radical foreign students, extremist non-students and local communists.

He does more for Jews than any President has, but most still wouldn’t vote for him if he could run again. The ADL will never honor his efforts.

“Singling out our institution for its enrollment of international students and its collaboration with other educational institutions around the world is yet another illegal step taken by the Administration to retaliate against Harvard,” Garber said in a letter to the campus community.

Sixty percent of the Kennedy School are foreigners, and Americans, white in particular, can’t get in, Asian Americans have to be perfect to get in, while Chinese Communists get in far more easily.

The President is going to have to make sure the vetting of foreigners to attend US universities is very thorough. he should be looking at the University of Michigan which had at least two Chinese communist students trying to develop an agricultural weapon at the university.

