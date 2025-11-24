Judge Throws Out Charges Against Comey & James

Federal Judge Cameron McGowan Currie threw out the criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. As the judge suggested all along, he believes the prosecutor’s appointment wa invalid.

The media is calling it a “major defeat.”

Currie said the appointment of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan was unusual. She was picked by President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi and within days she indicted the Comey and James. Other prosecutors were reluctant to do it.

U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie said that “all actions” flowing from the appointment of Lindsey Halligan, whom the Trump administration named as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, were “unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside.”

Currie dismissed the indictments without prejudice, but the statute of limitations has already passed for the charges in Comey’s case.