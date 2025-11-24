Pentagon Investigates Mark Kelly for Possible Breaches of Military Law

The Pentagon announced that they are investigating Democrat senator Mark Kelly of Arizona for potential breaches of military law.

This is in reference to Kelly joining other lawmakers calling for U.S. troops to refuse orders they think are illegal or unethical.

The Pentagon cited a federal law that allows retired service members to be recalled to active duty on orders of the Defense Secretary. Kelly served in the US Navy as a fighter pilot and went on to become an astronaut. He retired at the rank of Captain.

PBS Clown Report

The allegedly unbiased PBS claims that the Pentagon’s action are “extraordinary.” They added that in the past they’ve gone out of their way to appear apolitical. Now they’re threatening a sitting member of Congress.

They said nothing about what Kelly did, and they seem to think congressmen are teflon.

PBS said the Pentagon statement “suggested” that Kelly’s statements interfered with the “loyalty, morale, or good order, and discipline of the armed forces. A thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions which may include recall to active duty for court martial proceedings or administrative measures.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations… — Department of War (@DeptofWar) November 24, 2025

Sec. of War Pete Hegseth wrote on X:

The video made by the “Seditious Six” was despicable, reckless, and false. Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of “good order and discipline.” Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in danger.

Five of the six individuals in that video do not fall under @DeptofWar jurisdiction (one is CIA and four are former military but not “retired”, so they are no longer subject to UCMJ).

However, Mark Kelly (retired Navy Commander) is still subject to UCMJ—and he knows that.

As was announced, the Department is reviewing his statements and actions, which were addressed directly to all troops while explicitly using his rank and service affiliation—lending the appearance of authority to his words. Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately.