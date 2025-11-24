Tucker Carlson accused the Wall Street Journal on X of hiding the corruption of Andrii Yermak.

“For months, the Wall Street Journal has held a story detailing the personal corruption of Andrii Yermak, the second most powerful man in Ukraine. Yermak has skimmed hundreds of millions in American tax dollars meant for Ukraine aid.

“The Journal’s editors can prove that. But they’re not. Instead they’re protecting Yermak. Why? Because Yermak is leading Ukraine’s efforts to scuttle the Trump peace plan for Eastern Europe.

“The owners of the Wall Street Journal don’t want peace with Russia. They want war. At the same time, the Journal’s editorial page has attacked the Trump administration for pushing a peace agreement. This is true corruption.

“Without informing its readers, the Murdoch family is using both sides of its newspaper to continue the war with Russia. That’s not the behavior of a news organization. It’s the hallmark of an intel agency.”

Tucker hasn’t presented his evidence yet. Also, Yermak is leading the peace negotiations for Ukraine.