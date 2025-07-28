Judicial Coup: Judge Defies Supreme Court on Nationwide Block

An Obama appointed federal judge in Massachusetts has maintained his nationwide block on President Donald Trump’s policy restricting birthright citizenship. What the judge did is illegal. The Supreme Court has ruled against district judges issuing nationwide injunctions. He knows it is beyond the scope of his authority and is defying the Supreme Court.

Sorokin said a narrower injunction would be impractical and create problems for states that sue the administration.

He ruled on Friday that a nationwide injunction he issued in February that blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship should remain in place.

In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin said his earlier nationwide injunction was the only way to provide complete relief to a coalition of states that brought the lawsuit before him, rejecting the Trump administration’s argument that a narrower ruling was warranted because of a June decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The record does not support a finding that any narrower option would feasibly and adequately protect the plaintiffs from the injuries they have shown they are likely to suffer if the unlawful policy announced in [Trump’s] Executive Order takes effect during the pendency of this lawsuit,” U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin said in an opinion on July 25.

In February, the Obama-appointed Judge Sorokin became the 4th judge to ban President Trump’s Executive Order on Birthright Citizenship.

In a 31-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin stated that two lawsuits are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims that implementing the order would cause irreparable harm.

Irreparable harm to not allow people coming illegally to exploit our laws?