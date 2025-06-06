June 6, 1944 Is D-Day, The Turning Point in World War II

Eighty-one years ago today, our gallant soldiers fought the most decisive victory in the war. It was the turning point. We owe them a debt we can never repay because it was won through terrible sacrifice.

The total number of American soldiers who landed at Normandy was 73,000. Nine thousand died, and many died as soon as they landed on one of the beaches. The total Allied troops were 156,115. Airborne – 11,500 and Naval vessels – 6,939.

Operation Overlord was the code name for the operation, and Operation Neptune was the assault phase. By June 30th, the Allies had 850,279 men, 148,803 vehicles, and 570,505 supplies in France.

The fighting was on the beaches along the 50-mile stretch of Normandy: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword Beaches. Omaha Beach saw the worst fighting and the most casualties, with 2400 Americans dying, many before they hit the beach.

With U.S. soldiers pinned down on Omaha Beach, American destroyers steamed in close to shore, opened fire on German positions, and helped turn the tide of invasion.

WAR IS NOTHING BUT MISERY

This video is from last year on the 80th anniversary. The speaker was only 21 when he landed on Omaha Beach. It is a sad story.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email