Soros Moves to Take Texas, Dem Governors Reject Law & Order, Communist Caught in Photos

Democrats are launching ‘Blue Texas’, a multimillion-dollar initiative, supported by George and Alex Soros, to turn Texas into a political battleground. At the same time, Democrat Governors all oppose National Guard in California to stop the assaults on ICE.

The Texas project aims to organize volunteers, recruit candidates, and boost turnout for the 2026 midterm elections, hoping to break the Republican stronghold, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Democrats haven’t won statewide since 1994; the initiative seeks a path to the White House by 2032 through Sunbelt states like Texas.

Democrats thought that changing the demographics would secure them a win. It hasn”t yet, but if they win Texas, we will be a one-party nation of authoritarian Democrats.

It’s scary when one considers the same movement is going on in Europe and elsewhere in the world by people of the same mind as US Democrat leaders.

Michael Shellenberger said the mask is off. It’s clear Democrats want to unmake civilization. They are not even hiding it.

This makes tremendous sense:

Michael Shellenberger Says the Quiet Part Out Loud — The Left’s Agenda Is to “Unmake Civilization” Masks off. Democrats are no longer hiding it. According to @shellenberger, the so-called “compassion” behind their policies isn’t about justice — it’s about dismantling the… pic.twitter.com/ruQAb5VoHE — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) June 5, 2025

It seems to align with the position of Democrat governors who reject the re-establishment of law and order in California.

Every Democrat Governor is opposed to Donald Trump and the National Guard doing it. About 500 Marines are being prepared to deploy to LA if necessary. ICE were being viciously assaulted.

Since they are a national force, should the administration have left them to the wolves?

That doesn’t sound like a winning position given Democrats are at 22% favorability, but what do I know?

Democrats brought Terrorists Into the Country

Influencer Tony Seruga did the research on the motorcyclist riding through the smoke-filled night (see below). For those of you who have seen the iconic photo of the motorcyclist with the Mexican flag, you should. know that he is not Mexican. He is likely Venezuelan and a communist tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

“But wait. GPS—this dudes not even from Mexico! He very likely originated from Venezuela (based on money transfers to potential family members)

His phone has been at antifa/blm, pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests, and 3 Kamala Harris rallies. It also seems to reside nightly at a ~$2.1 million dollar residence.

All funded by:

Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, Troublemakers and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Each receives money from NGOs like Open Society Foundations, ActBlue and at least three, via USAID.

Disruption Project: Legal status is unclear, likely operating illegally.

Rise & Resist: 501c4 non-profit Indivisible Project: 501c4 non-profit Troublemakers: Legal status is for profit. Democratic Socialists of America: 501c4 non-profit



They are bundling the funding for the above 5 groups using dark money projects and NGOs (taxpayer funding)

And pay very close attention to Democratic Socialists of America and the Chinese Communist Party, as usual, follow the money!”

Venezuela is a dangerous communist nation. If we don’t want to become them, we better start rejecting them and kicking them out.

But wait. GPS—this dudes not even from Mexico! He very likely originated from Venezuela (based on money transfers to potential family members) His phone has been at antifa/blm, pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests, and 3 Kamala Harris rallies. It also seems to reside nightly at… https://t.co/GMc9lfiifZ — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) June 8, 2025

H/T Uncle Sam on the Seruga post.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email