Justice Ketanji Loves SCOTUS Opinions to Show How She “Feels”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is unaware of what her role is as a Supreme Court Justice. It’s unbelievable really. ABC News’s Linsey Davis interviewed Ketanji. During the wide-ranging interview, Davis asked if she was concerned about “the current state of American democracy.”

Jackson said she was “heartened” that people are focusing on the work of the Court. She should have stopped there. But, no she went on to say that through the SCOTUS process she is able to tell the American people how she “feels” about a case and the outcome.

“I think the nice part about being on the court is you have the opportunity, whether you’re in the majority or in the dissent, to express your opinions,” Jackson said. “I just feel that I have a wonderful opportunity to tell people, in my opinions, how I feel about the issues. And that’s what I try to do.”

The ABC anchor asked again if the Justice “is concerned about the state of democracy today.”

“My feelings about the state of democracy have been expressed in the context of my opinions when issues come up related to democracy,” Jackson replied. “So, it’s hard to say, you know, am I concerned in a general way? The concerns that I have articulated in my opinions.”

WOW!

No one cares about her feelings. We want justices to decide the law based on the Constitution.

Ketanji has learned nothing after being scolded by Justice Barrett and tutored by Justice Sotomayor.

Do you think she found out what a woman is yet?