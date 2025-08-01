Kamala Harris Appears on the Canceled Colbert Show

Maybe she has stage fright but she can’t do an interview even today. Kamala Harris said she isn’t running for governor or president because the “system is broken.” She doesn’t want to go back into the system.

“That has been my career and recently I made the decision that I, just for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken,” Harris said in an interview with CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I always believed that, as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles, and I think right now, that they’re not as strong as they need to be,” Harris added.

“For now, I don’t want to go back into the system. I want to travel the country; I want to listen to people; I want to talk with people. And I don’t want it to be transactional where I’m asking for their vote.”

Really? I think she is preparing to run for president.

She criticized Congress for not standing in the way of Trump’s efforts to shrink the Department of Education, saying they “are just sitting on their hands.” What did she want Democrats to do? They have done everything imaginable, and none of it was democratic.

107 Days

She wrote a book which is why she was on the failed show.

Harris, who is set to release a book in September about her 2024 presidential campaign entitled “107 days,” also spoke about the amount of time she had to run a campaign after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

“I was so conscious and aware of the short time that we had,” she said.

I guess she’s blaming the time available for her complete and utter failure.

She was truly beyond description. The most empty, inauthentic, lobotomized imbecile that nature can produce. https://t.co/PNx8C90Au1 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) August 1, 2025

The reporter got more of an answer than he expected in this next clip. President Trump gave his honest answer.