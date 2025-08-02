Routh evidence: It could cause exceptionally grave damages to US national security

Judge Cannon granted CIPA’s request to keep evidence in the case of Trump’s attempted assassin Ryan Routh sealed. Judge Aileen Cannon ruled Routh cannot have access to classified evidence the government showed Judge Cannon. The evidence is potentially relevant to his prosecution.
The Court also finds that the United States has made a sufficient showing that the information at issue was classified pursuant to Executive Order 13526 and its predecessors and that its disclosure could cause serious damage or exceptionally grave damages to the national security of the United States. Finally, the Court finds that the United States properly invoked the provisions of CIPA and its classified information privilege …
Now, everyone wants to know what the evidence is. He had ties to Ukraine. Is that the problem? Maybe it’s about how they got the information.
Emphasis added.