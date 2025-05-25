“Kamala Harris Called Anderson Cooper a “Mother******””

According to Alex Thompson’s and Jake Tapper’s new book ‘Original Sin’, Kamala Harris was so enraged at Anderson Cooper after he grilled her during a debate, she screamed at him, calling him a motherf**.

“This motherf***er doesn’t treat me like the damn vice president of the United States, she said to colleagues,” the book recounts.

Harris’ rage stemmed from Cooper probing the then-vice president over Biden’s cognitive ability.

She is as lovely as we envisioned.

A Reporter Finally Questioned Kamala

Cooper claimed that multiple Democrats in Congress voiced concerns about Biden’s mental decline.

“One said it was a disaster and another called it a trainwreck. Those are Democrats especially worried that Biden did not punch back on Trump’s lies,” he stated.

Harris responded: “People can debate on style points, but ultimately, this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance.”

Cooper fired back “You debated against then-Vice President Biden four years ago, and he was a very different person on the stage four years ago when you debated him. That’s certainly true, is it not?”

“I got the point that you’re making about a one-and-a-half hour debate tonight,” Harris responded. “I’m talking about three-and-a-half years of performance in work that has been historic.”

Do you thinks he believes her own talking points?

WOW! KAMALA HARRIS GETS DESTROYED by her own cheerleading network, CNN, on kamala now wanting to build the same wall, which she said Trump was racist for. Anderson Cooper found his balls for an hour and reverted back to a real journalist for one night only. GLORIOUS! pic.twitter.com/rH1HUoZXV9 — Mr. Cardinal Truth (@mrcardinaltruth) October 24, 2024

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email