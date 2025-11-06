Kansas Mayor Illegally Voted and Served as Mayor

Coldwater, Kansas mayor has been charged with allegedly voting as a non-citizen in multiple elections, and illegally serving as mayor.

Kansas Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that they filed six charges in Comanche County against Coldwater Mayor Joe Ceballos.

The New York Post reported that Ceballos is a permanent resident from Mexico and illegally voted in elections in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

In 2018, he lost a high-profile federal lawsuit after attempting to enforce a state law that required voters to provide physical documentation of US citizenship when registering to vote. So, he voted anyway.

Kobach said city officials, such as mayors, are also required by law to be US citizens.

The mayor’s charges include perjury and voting without being qualified, and carries a maximum penalty of more than five years in prison.

Ceballos previously served as a city councilman.

