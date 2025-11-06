Are Democrats Irreversibly on the Path to Communism?

Now that we see more and more foreigners running for office who have no regard for this country, we should be aware of what the Democrat Party is becoming. It’s two parties: the party of an Andrew Cuomo and the party of a Zohran Mamdani. The far-left is consuming the entire Democrat Party.

We now know for certain what Democrats stand for. Democrats no longer stand for Americans. They aren’t the party of JFK and Bill Clinton. They are moving toward communism and they haven’t shown any signs of changing course.

They are the party of the far left, hostility toward tradition, support of foreigners from the Third World with unlike values, criminals, and transgenders.

They are encouraging anarchy.

For example, in Oregon, state representative Ricki Ruiz called to disrupt a high-risk immigration enforcement operation, which involved making targeted arrests of Tren de Aragua gang members at an apartment complex situated next to a Portland elementary school.

The gang is using the complex as a stash house” to harbor illicit drugs, firearms, and ammunition, which were being sold in the Portland, Oregon area, according to federal investigators.

It’s right next to an elementary school.

Residents quickly condemned the actions of federal officers, not the gang.

Portland’s police are filled with antifa followers and sympathizers.

Diversity is not our strength. It’s destroying us. Democrats don’t have a platform other than this and hating Maga and Trump.

Democrats poured third world foreigners into the country for votes and now we are becoming third world. New York City is probably not ever coming back.

We now have polls showing 66% of the Democrat Party approves of socialism.

Barring normal Democrats, if there are any, putting a stop to the trajectory they are on, it doesn’t seem like the party will be salvageable as it once was.