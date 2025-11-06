The Home of Teddy Roosevelt Will Now Have a Large Mosque

A “Gold Coast’’ Long Island town has agreed to allow a local mosque to expand, finally ending a bitter battle that racked up more than $4 million in legal fees for taxpayers. Oyster Bay is a historic place. It was the home of Theodore Roosevelt, which is now a museum.

The Town of Oyster Bay’s board voted 6-1 last week to end the federal lawsuit brought against it by the Muslims of Long Island.

The Muslim communities center and mosque will be slightly smaller and the town will be a lot poorer. The Muslims haven’t decided how much the town is going to pay for legal fees yet.

The mosque will be a slightly scaled-down version of its original expansion proposal for the Masjid Al-Baqi mosque in the hamlet of Bethpage.

Oyster Bay is a wealthy quaint historic town with beautiful, often historic-looking homes. It is Americana and now they are going to have this larger mosque which doesn’t fit the environment.

“These steps reflect a reasonable compromise that prioritizes safety, quality of life, and mutual respect among all who live and worship in the Bethpage community,” a town rep told The Post.

“This is a day of new beginnings,” said congregant Imran Makda.

“Our doors will always be open to the community, and we hope our mosque will be a place where people come together in friendship and mutual respect.”

Sure.

The Fake Story

The town officials had made up a story about a grandmother witness who said the mosque clogged up the streets. They had to admit it under oath. The town officials had hired a traffic expert the opponents labeled a bigot before finally admitting they had, in fact, targeted the mosque purposely with its new zoning laws, according to court documents.

The people in the town never knew they would need zoning laws like this.

The agreement was signed 24 hours before trial.

The mosque will expand to 9,950 square feet, 1,100 square feet smaller than originally planned. Instead of 464 person capacity, it will have a 294 person capacity.

The irony is that everyone else in the community has to have homes and buildings that fit into zoning and anesthetic requirements.