Karoline Leavitt Exposes CNN’s Fake News on Schumer’s Shutdown

Karoline Leavitt fact checked fake CNN news and referred to them as a “propaganda machine for Democrats.”

She wrote on X:

Here are the actual FACTS: Democrats shut down the federal government to try to give taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens.

The funding proposal put forward by the Democrats would result in nearly $200B in spending on illegal aliens and other non-citizens over the next decade.

The Democrats’ America Last proposal would repeal provisions in the Working Families Tax Cuts signed into law by President Trump that take on waste, fraud, and abuse and block illegals from receiving healthcare benefits.

… intentionally allows for Medicaid to go to those improperly granted asylum and parole during Joe Biden’s illegal alien invasion.

The Democrats’ proposal would also: Require Medicaid to pay more for emergency care provided to illegal aliens than Medicaid does for American patients who are disabled, elderly, or children.

Allows California to continue a gimmick that funds its Medicaid for illegals program. Reinstate a special Obamacare subsidy for non-citizens that low-income American citizens are not eligible for.

They want healthcare for anyone who says they are asylum seekers.

The Sentinel explained that earlier. California, for one, built their finances around federal funding. The federal taxpayer funds millions of illegal aliens’ healthcare, which funds providers and hospitals. Without the funding, hospitals will lose billions of dollars.