The US War with “Unlawful Combatants” in the Caribbean

A notice calls the people the U.S. military recently killed on suspicion of drug smuggling in the Caribbean Sea “unlawful combatants.”

President Trump told members of Congress in a confidential notice that the United States is engaged in a formal “armed conflict” with drug cartels now labeled terrorist organizations and that suspected smugglers for such groups are “unlawful combatants.”

The Media Is Very Worried About Trump Killing These Drug Dealers

The New York Times saw the notice and is concerned that the drug dealing cartels are being murdered. They haven’t expressed as much concern for their victims.

The Times wrote:

Mr. Trump’s move to formally deem his campaign against drug cartels as an active armed conflict means he is cementing his claim to extraordinary wartime powers, legal specialists said. In an armed conflict, as defined by international law, a country can lawfully kill enemy fighters even when they pose no threat, detain them indefinitely without trials and prosecute them in military courts.

The Times interviewed a retired judge, Geoffrey Corn, who said it crosses a legal line. The Times also said fentanyl is the biggest problem and it comes from Mexico, not Venezuela.

Never once did they express concerns about the drug smugglers flooding the US with their poison.