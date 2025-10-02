Schumer Claims the NY Times Poll Is Biased Against Democrats

Senator Schumer didn’t like the NY Times/Siena poll finding that Democrats are to blame for the shutdown so he claimed they were biased.

The far-left media outlet is an arm of the Democrat Party.

His absurd comment brought laughter.

Incredible Moment Senator Chuck Schumer Gets On The Senate Floor & Says The @nytimes Poll THAT BLAMES DEMOCRATS For The Government Shutdown ‘IS BIASED’

Then Laughter Erupts Across The Senate! The New York Times BIASED AGAINST DEMOCRATS?

pic.twitter.com/uQbClnCRfw — John Basham (@JohnBasham) October 1, 2025

Our Clown World Media

The Gallup poll found the Demcorat mainstream media arm is considered less trustworthy than last year.

Americans’ confidence in the mass media has edged down to a new low, with just 28% expressing a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in newspapers, television and radio to report the news fully, accurately and fairly. This is down from 31% last year and 40% five years ago.

Meanwhile, seven in 10 U.S. adults now say they have “not very much” confidence (36%) or “none at all” (34%).

When Gallup began measuring trust in the news media in the 1970s, between 68% and 72% of Americans expressed confidence in reporting. However, by the next reading in 1997, public confidence had fallen to 53%. Media trust remained just above 50% until it dropped to 44% in 2004, and it has not risen to the majority level since. The highest reading in the past decade was 45% in 2018, which came just two years after confidence had collapsed amid the divisive 2016 presidential campaign.

Sixty-two percent of Republicans choose “none at all” when asked about their confidence level in the media. It’s not much better among independents either, where the great/fair level matches the series’ historical low of 27% found in last year’s iteration. The new overall low is now being driven by Democrats, where great/fair confidence fell to its 2016 nadir of 51%.

And they are telling Democrats what they want to hear.