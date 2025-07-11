Kash Might Resign with Dan; Source Says They Signed Off on the Memo

Daily Wire’s reporter Mary Olohan said that Kash Patel might resign if Dan Bongino does and the Attorney General remains. He wants Pam Bondi out. There is frustration over other documents that Attorney General Bondi hasn’t released.

“Source close to DOJ says Kash Patel also wants Pam Bondi gone, and that he’d consider leaving if Bongino leaves. Also, that there are more frustrations with other documents Bondi hasn’t released,” Mary Margaret Olohan of the Daily Wire posted on X.

This comes after the Daily Wire cited a source close to Bongino to report that the Deputy Director of the FBI is threatening to leave his job if Bondi remains in the administration.

The report further adds that Dan Bongino is furious with the attorney general over her handling of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files.

Confirming this from @ShelbyTalcott, per source close to Bongino: “Bongino in particular, one source said, is frustrated that the DOJ, at the start of this week, declared the Epstein case effectively closed and determined that the accused sex trafficker died by suicide while… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 11, 2025

Kash and Dan signed off

However, according to Olohan, “Source close to DOJ leadership tells me “Deputy Attorney General Blanche, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino started drafting the released memo in early July and worked on it through July 4 weekend. After providing some edits, Kash and Dan signed off on the strategy.”

Bondi said the client list was sitting on her desk

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” Bondi told Fox News in February when she was asked if the Justice Department would be releasing Epstein’s client list.

Then last week, she sent out a memo that there was no client list and Epstein committed suicide. The biggest problem is in the handling.

President Trump sure doesn’t need this.