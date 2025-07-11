Stephen Miller Lays Waste to the Democrat Party: “The Great Crime in Human History”

Overton News said Stephen Miller shattered the Democrat Party, exposing their role in child sex and labor trafficking. Miller laid waste to what is left of the Party. We agree.

Miller spoke with Martha MacCallum on Fox News, referencing the raid at the pot farm yesterday. He said that children were being trafficked for their labor and for sex. The senior aide to President Trump told MacCallum that “everywhere you look in California, you see industrial child exploitation on a massive scale…” He also said that the Democrat Party is funneling the profits from child trafficking to the cartels.

“The Great Crime in Human History”

Stephen Miller: “Well, first of all, the President has been clear and consistent in saying that he’s going to fight labor trafficking and child trafficking, and this marijuana plantation is a clear cut example of labor trafficking and child trafficking, which are heinous crimes.

“Additionally, I don’t know of anybody except the governor of California, who would argue that a marijuana plantation is an essential component of America’s food supply chain.

“Everywhere you look in California, you see industrial child exploitation on a massive scale, an industrial scale. There are likely hundreds of thousands of children in California who are being exploited for their labor, who were sexually exploited as part of sex trafficking.

“This administration is liberating these children and helping reunify them with their parents back in their home country.

“[What] the Biden administration did with respect to child trafficking, is one of the great crimes in human history. Over 500,000 children were illegally trafficked into the country under the previous administration. When we’ve got to look for these children, Martha, the addresses that the US government provided, in other words, with the records that the government kept under Joe Biden, are all fake. Nobody ever checked if the addresses were real; nobody ever checked if the sponsors were real; nobody ever checked if they were really even relatives or parents or relations or safe.

One Example:

“We recently recovered a young illegal alien, for example, who had been raped repeatedly by the adult male that the Biden administration handed her [to]. She was under constant video surveillance and was coached exactly what to say if an officer ever knocked on her door so that she would never be rescued. We have example after example. We go to homes 13, 14, 15 year old children who are raped on a daily basis because the Biden administration, because the Democrat Party, chose to trap them into this country.

Martha MacCallum: “So this is a huge story, and it the Biden administration tried to push them out of these holding facilities at the border and into the arms of people who were picking them up there were some cases where one person picked up 150 children…”

BREAKING: Stephen Miller says, “there are likely hundreds of THOUSANDS of children in California who are being exploited for their labor or s*xually exploited as part of s*x trafficking.” “This administration is liberating these children and helping reunify them with their… pic.twitter.com/cmRe4IU9Dl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 11, 2025

When You Elect Evil People

Stephen Miller: “By the way, do you know why so many of these unaccompanied alien minors are being put to work in slave wages and slave conditions all across California to pay off their cartel debts? The Democrat Party is funneling these profits, profits from rape, profits from exploitation, and, yes, profits from murder, into the hands of cartels that control the north of Mexico, that assassinate politicians, that assassinate judges, that assassinate women and children, and that smuggle fentanyl into our country. Cartels are waging war against America, and their allies are the Democrat Party. And their allies are the Democrat politicians that are incentivizing these migrant mobs to try to murder our ICE officers in cold blood.

“I never thought we would ever see the day when Democrat politicians would use language and use rhetoric that would encourage illegal aliens and radical left nonprofits to try to murder ICE officers. But that’s where we are right now, and what we are seeing done to this country is the mass theft of wages from the middle class to the migrant mobs and that has to stop.”

WATCH: Stephen Miller just SHATTERED the Democratic Party, EXPOSING their role in funneling cartel profits and fueling violence against ICE. There’s no coming back from this. Wow.@StephenM laid waste to what’s left of the Democratic Party. “Do you know why so many of these… pic.twitter.com/oFHswKtbFq — Overton (@overton_news) July 11, 2025

What would LA look like without illegal aliens?

Stephen Miller nails it on LA: “What would LA look like without illegal aliens? You would be able to see a doctor in the ER right away, no wait time, no problem. Your kids would go to a public school that had more money than they know what to do with.”pic.twitter.com/JNPrKiGTD2 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 11, 2025

Emphasis added