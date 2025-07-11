Mitch’s NRSC Begins the Character Assassination of Ken Paxton

On Thursday, Texas Senator Angela Paxton released a public statement on X to say she was divorcing her husband, Attorney General Ken Paxton after 38 years of marriage. She made sure to let people know it was over adultery. She also went into a moralistic statement on x as her soon-to-be ex-husband is running for office.

They have been separated since 2024.

She is closely connected to the RNC and like clockwork, the NRSC came out with this statement:

Does anyone believe these career politicians of the Uniparty are upset for Mrs. Paxton? We have known about this for over a year.

Anyway, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

The election is not about Paxton’s personal life. It’s about who would be the best to help lead the state.

John Cornyn is part of the DC swamp, and Mitch McConnell will do what he always does to conservatives so the swampsters can continue. He will demonize Paxton, using his jilted wife. Then Mitch will spend millions to ruin his reputation. He’ll fund Cornyn with millions of dollars.

Mitch has done this repeatedly. He did it with Larry Hogan, Kelly Tshibaka, and many others. He spent $6 million to damage Tshibaka’s reputation and push Murkowski who is more Democrat than Republican.

John Cornyn is way behind Paxton in the polls. The alternative is potentially incoherent Jasmine Crockett, the new face of the Democrat Party.